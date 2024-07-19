Lead Full Stack Developer - Team 3
About Ringtail Team 3
Are you driven by the desire to build something that empowers others to create and explore? Ever wish to be part of a team that is genuinely dedicated to enabling players to share their creative ideas, dreams, and visions with a global audience? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you.
We're on the lookout for a Lead Full Stack Developer to join our team at Ringtail Interactive, a place where we're pioneering the future of creative gaming. SCAPE, our flagship product, is an innovative, community-driven platform built from the ground up to be the quintessential virtual world! SCAPE will facilitate exploration, creation, collection, and discovery, equipping players with an extensive array of design tools, and enabling them to craft games, experiences, and much more. Creators can confidently share their work with the world, secure in the knowledge that their creations are protected and, most importantly, remain their own.
Our team stands out for its innovation and excitement about the future we're building. If you're feeling inspired by what you've read and would like to join it, we're eager to hear from you!
About the role
As a Lead Full Stack Developer for our game product team, you will play a vital role in designing, developing, and maintaining both internal and external game tooling solutions. Leveraging your expertise in .Net Core and Blazor, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver efficient and user-friendly tools that enhance our game development processes. As the ideal candidate, you are a self-driven, organized leader who thrives in a collaborative environment and can diligently drive a team.
Your day-to-day as a Lead Full Stack Engineer
Collaborating with game engineers, product managers, designers and QA engineers to gather requirements and translate them into functional technical specifications
Designing, developing, and deploying web applications and tooling using .Net Core and Blazor, ensuring responsiveness and optimal user experience
Building both front-end and back-end components, and integrating them seamlessly for smooth functionality
Creating APIs and interfaces to connect the tooling solutions with various databases and external systems
Implementing security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity of the tooling solutions
Performing testing and debugging to identify and address issues promptly and maintain high-quality code
Collaborating with UI/UX designers to ensure a visually appealing and user-friendly interface
Maintaining and updating existing tooling solutions, incorporating user feedback and implementing improvements
Staying updated with industry trends and advancements in full stack development, suggesting enhancements to the technology stack
Requirements
Experience (5+ years) as a Full Stack Engineer, with a focus on one of these technologies: .Net, .Net Core, or Blazor development
Proficiency in C# and experience with ASP.Net Core for back-end development
Strong skills in front-end development using Blazor, HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
Familiarity with database systems (SQL and/or NoSQL) and data modelling concepts
Experience creating RESTful APIs and integrating external services
Strong grasp of real-time connection and SignalIR
Solid understanding of web application security principles
Excellent organizational skills and ability to track the team's progress
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
Passion for gaming and a desire to contribute to the gaming industry
Good to have
Experience in using more than one of the following technologies: .NET, .NET Core, or Blazor
Knowledge about Web3 technologies and security considerations
Knowledge about MVVM-model
Personal traits
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is at the forefront of redefining what's possible in game development, supported by a small yet rapidly expanding team. Our diverse departments are hard at work on various projects, ranging from a high-quality game platform designed for creators of all backgrounds to our groundbreaking Anything-to Anything technology - and that's just the beginning.
Our team comprises a global community of seasoned professionals, all united by a shared passion for gaming. As we continue to strengthen our core team, we're poised to take significant steps in shaping the future of our projects. Every member of our team can make a tangible impact on the products we share with the world, fostering a culture where innovation and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Ersättning
