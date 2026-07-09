Lead Engineer, Photonics IC Software Design
II-VI Järfälla AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos II-VI Järfälla AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Coherent Corp is the global leader in photonics, designing and manufacturing advanced laser, optical, and materials technologies. Our innovations power semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure, advanced communications, and precision industrial systems worldwide. With a global footprint and cutting-edge manufacturing and R&D, we're shaping the future of high-tech industries.
In Sweden, our teams operate Sweden's only full-scale indium phosphide wafer fabrication facility, where we design, manufacture, and test some of the world's fastest optical chips under one roof, supporting AI infrastructure, data centres, and global communications networks worldwide.
The Role
This is a senior, hands-on software engineering role within an R&D environment, supporting the development of next-generation optoelectronic and semiconductor components. The role is focused on building the software infrastructure used to control instruments, test devices, capture measurement data, and support automated test solutions from early prototype development through to production use.
You will work closely with teams across Chip Design, Wafer Fabrication, Process Engineering, Operations, Quality & Reliability, Verification, and Project Management. Your work will support both early-stage R&D testing and the development of robust, automated test solutions that can later be used in production.
What you will be doing...
Design, develop, and maintain software applications for optical and electronic test systems.
Build software used to control instruments, test devices, collect measurements, and process data.
Develop software infrastructure that supports early prototype testing and automated production test solutions.
Work closely with verification, engineering, and manufacturing teams during new product development.
Contribute to the planning and design of new test setups and measurement workflows.
Develop algorithms and software features that improve automation, efficiency, test coverage, and data quality.
Analyse measurement data to verify test quality and support root-cause investigations.
Release, maintain, and continuously improve software used across development and manufacturing phases.
Ensure software is documented, reliable, maintainable, and aligned with internal standards.
Support knowledge sharing within the team and mentor more junior colleagues when required.
Represent the test software perspective in cross-functional project work when needed.
About You
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Physics, or a related field.
Strong professional experience in software development.
Strong object-oriented programming experience, ideally in C#, C++ or Java.
Experience developing software for test systems, industrial systems, scientific equipment or similar technical environments.
Ability to work close to hardware, instruments, devices, and measurement data.
Experience with Python or MATLAB would be beneficial.
Experience with data analysis, modelling, simulations, or measurement processing would be beneficial.
Experience in semiconductor, electronics, optoelectronics, industrial automation, or manufacturing test environments would be highly relevant.
Nice to haves:
Experience with optical, photonic, or optoelectronic test systems
Experience working with semiconductor devices, lasers, modulators, wafers, chips, or modules.
Experience developing automated production test solutions.
Experience supporting new product introduction from prototype through to production.
Experience leading technical workstreams or representing software/test development in project teams.
Ensure adherence to company's values (ICARE) in all aspects of your position:
Integrity – Create an Environment of Trust
Collaboration – Innovate Through the Sharing of Ideas
Accountability – Own the Process and the Outcome
Respect – Recognize the Value in Everyone
Enthusiasm – Find a Sense of Purpose in Work
Application & Selection:
Current employees who wish to apply should submit a cover letter detailing their interest in the position and how their skills and experience align with the requirements of the role.
If you require any adjustments or accommodations during the application process, please reach out to Alyxandra.Highland@coherent.com
. We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible recruitment experience and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare II-VI Järfälla AB
(org.nr 556635-4527)
Bruttovägen 3 (visa karta
)
175 27 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Finisar Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9998676