Lead Developer to Telenor
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
We are looking for a forward-thinking and innovative person to join one of our dynamic development teams. Telenor is rapidly adapting to the digital future, and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who want to make a difference.
What you will do
As a Lead Developer, you will help shape the technical vision and ensure the quality of software within your team, working primarily with AWS and Java SpringBoot microservices. You will lead the design of robust, scalable, and secure solutions, while mentoring team members in best practices for coding, design, and performance optimization.
You will collaborate with stakeholders, architects, and team leaders to support project and development planning. Your role will also involve at least 50% hands-on coding, conducting code reviews, and continuously improving development processes, focusing on maintaining the product's technical health. You'll also be accountable for enhancing developer experience and helping the team balance short- and long-term goals, ensuring delivery of key objectives and adhering to technical guidelines.
In addition, you will be part of the Lead Developer chapter, where you will:
* Actively drive and participate in improvement projects and ways of working.
* Contribute to coding standards and design patterns.
* Proactively share knowledge and insights across teams.
* Actively work to improve the overall developer experience.
* Assist management in tactical and strategic work.
* Host technical interviews to help grow the team with top talent.
Who you are
You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in AWS, Java SpringBoot microservices, and system design patterns (scalability, resilience, security). You have a strategic mindset when it comes to software architecture and are proficient in DevOps practices like CI/CD. You're analytical, a problem solver, and comfortable managing complex projects, leading teams, and communicating effectively.
Self-leadership, time management, and a proactive approach are key attributes of your working style. You lead by example, continuously learn, and are passionate about improving technical excellence within your team. You don't feel the need to be the most senior developer in the team but are comfortable working with and delegating to more senior technical experts, while contributing code alongside them.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
In this recruitment, Telenor collaborates with Experis IT, which has extensive experience in recruiting IT specialists and managers. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Recruitment Consultants Anki Snis anki.snis@se.experis.com
, +46 70-3775969 and Carina Eyoma at carina.eyoma@se.experis.com
, +46 73-086 22 75.
Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. We look forward to receive your application!
