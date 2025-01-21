Lead Design Coordinator
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Stockholm
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Key Responsibilities: Reporting to the Design Manager/Senior Contracts Manager, the responsibilities of the role will include, but may not be limited to:
Support the Design process in providing a platform for good communication and coordination between Architects, Structural Engineers and Service Engineers, who all work directly for Collen on the project and ensure communication back to site teams
Support the Design Manager to ensure any Design development is communicated with Collen Contracts Management and QS from a financial aspect
Maintain commercial and contractual awareness
Support the Coordination and track the submittal and approval process of Designs and materials ensuring Client Representative sign off and approvals
Ensure approved submittals are aligned with the BIM teams model and vice versa
Supporting the BIM team in design issues and ensuring all coordination is carried out ahead of model freeze
Manage subcontractors and ensure works are in compliance with the design intent and approved submittals
Support the development of look ahead plans
Should have a good all-round knowledge of the construction industry and keep up to date across all disciplines including building regulations BCAR, TGD, environmental, health and safety regulations
Arrange and attend Site Meetings and take minutes, as required
Handle internal and external communication with a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality
Tracking construction progress and ensuring all approvals and material lead times align with agreed programme and sub-contractor start dates
Ensuring all O&M's and handover documentation is issued and approved in line with the agreed handover
Support the aftercare team with closing out any design issues
Ensuring compliance with the LA requirements and to ensure all relevant building control sign offs are achieved
Work closely with the quality team, and ensure all quality checks and benchmarks are carried out and aligned with the design requirements
Work closely with the project document controller ensuring the issue of relevant documentation is on track and to support the role in high level issues
Promote and foster the company's core values and a culture of wellness at work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9116542