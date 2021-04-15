Lead Business Expert - Talent Acquisition - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Lead Business Expert - Talent Acquisition
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Company Description
Do you love recruitment technology as much as we do? Join the global Talent Acquisition Product team as a Lead Business Expert and shape the digital future of Talent Acquisition across H&M Group.
We are on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech delivers technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. The best ideas evolve when great minds with different perspectives get together. We're all on the same team in a global environment and we learn from each other. There are endless opportunities to grow - your development is all up to you!
Job Description
As Lead Business Expert, you will join a highly motivated cross-functional product team - including HR, Engineering, and Design - that are working together to achieve the team's mission; to develop products that empowers thousands of recruiters and hiring managers and engages millions of candidates. Together with the team, you have end-to-end responsibility for H&M Groups digital Talent Acquisition solutions, from product ideation to implementation and beyond.
As a Lead Business Expert in the global Talent Acquisition Product team, you have a dual focus including both staff responsibility for other Business Experts within the product area, as well as contributing operationally within your product team.
Your responsibilities include
Developing a deep understanding of HR collaboration partners and candidates needs using data and user research
Working closely with HR collaboration partners across the organization to co-define and co-create best-in-class digital Talent Acquisition solutions
Inspiring our HR community to fully adopt products and features that empowers them in their hiring efforts
Measuring and following up on the products impact
Identifying opportunities for continuous improvements of the Talent Acquisition products
Identifying new products and features
Leading procurement processes in close collaboration with Commercial and Legal teams
Work environment, performance management, salary review responsibility etc. for the Business Experts that are reporting to you
Your mindset and skills
We believe you can navigate and build relationships up, down and across the organization, and manage expectations with stakeholders. That you can tackle strategy and day-to-day execution and have a roll up your sleeves attitude. Attention to detail is key and we believe you have great problem-solving skills. You are innovative, curious, have a willingness to learn and are a team player.
Most importantly, you have a genuine passion for Talent Acquisition and HR tech. Since this is a Lead role, you have great leadership skills and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust.
Furthermore, we believe you have
Experience of working with digital Talent Acquisition solutions (ATS, CRM, screening and assessments, video screenings, career sites etc.) from product ideation to implementation and beyond in a global context
Experience of identifying and analyzing stakeholder needs
Experience working with full lifecycle recruitment processes, either at an inhouse Talent Acquisition function, or an agency
An education in Human Resource Management, another related field or equivalent practical experience
Leadership experience
Great communication skills in English
It's qualifying if you have experience of working with procurement processes, SmartRecruiters or agile way of working.
What we can offer
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important team at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. You can be yourself and with the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin or background.
If this sounds exciting, come join the journey and build the future with us!
Please apply with CV and Cover Letter (English) as soon as possible but no later than April 19th 2021. We will be reviewing candidates on-going. If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact Talent Acquistion Partner Andrea Cardenbäck at andrea.cardenback@hm.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5694848
