LC-MS Technician to ABC Labs!
2024-06-19
About the company
ABC Labs was created in spring 2020 in direct response to unprecedented challenges of the covid-19 pandemic and scaled to become one of the fastest growing companies in Swedish history; in the process creating a unique infrastructure of technology, automated laboratory production, and a network of academics and industrial leaders at the very forefront of science.Now, they are turning the attention to deploying an end-to-end product for substance abuse screening at European workplaces.
Why ABC Labs?
Join the team and be part of a groundbreaking journey in an innovative industry. Work in new, inspiring offices at Forskaren, Hagastadenand full-scale accredited lab (ISO15189), collaborating with like-minded professionals to drive infrastructural change in this industry. ABC Labs prioritizes your growth with clear expectations, frequent 1:1 meetings, and systematic development plans. Enjoy a vibrant work culture with rooftop gatherings and a shared commitment to success and transparency.
About the roleWe are looking for a brilliant person to join the team as an LC-MS Technician andwork hands-on in the daily production to support building a modern, forward looking lab based on automated work-flows and software support wherever applicable.
By joining ABC Labs, you'll play a key role in shaping the lab's processes and routines, contributing your scientificknowledge to a dynamic and collaborative environment without rigid hierarchies.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Samplehandling, preparation of reagents, managing robots and instruments
Analyzing and evaluating results
Troubleshooting and finding solutions and optimisations in the routine work flow
Your team, consisting of about 7 colleagues, look forward to greeting and working together with you. You will also be assigned a buddy during your introduction to make sure you get on board well.
Qualifications A few years of work experiencein an LC-MS clinical lab, preferably with toxicology
Work experience from working in accredited environments
University education as a biomedical scientist (180 ECTS) and/or licensed medical laboratory scientist (biomedicinsk analytiker), or at master's degree level (300 ECTS) in natural sciences, or equivalent
Full professional proficiency in English as this will be your workplace language
Preferred qualificiations
Masters in Analytical Chemistry
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus, as you'll be able toassist with various regulatory tasks, including managing permits for drug handling and understanding related procedures
Ideal Candidate Traits
Curious and thrives in an entrepreneurial and international environment
Genuine, unpretentious, and prestige-free
Meticulous, focused, and well-organized with a strong quality mindset
Other information
Start: According to agreement, taking into account notice periods.Scope: 100%Location: Forskaren, Hagastaden/Torsplan, Stockholm.
This recruitment process is managed by A-hub and you will be hired directly by ABC Labs. Emails regarding the position will go through A-hub. Please note that we place great emphasis on your motivation and interest in the position. We do not accept applications via email, but if you have specific questions about the position, the responsible recruiter will respond to them.
The recruitment process:
Ongoing selection of CVs
Phone interview with A-hub
Psychometric testing
Digital interview with A-hub
Interview with ABC Labs
