Layout Engineer - ePropulsion
2025-01-14
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As Layout engineer - ePropulsion you negotiate, refine and define the physical interfaces between the electrical drive system and the vehicle. You will be a catalyzer in securing modularization and property trade-offs during product development together with the experts at R&D, aftermarket and production. The layout engineer have a very important role in developing Traton modular ePropulsion toolbox to be the top OEM in the commercial sector.
Job Responsibilities
You will work with developing new electric propulsion systems for the Traton group.
Negotiate and Define interfaces between the propulsion system and vehicle.
Run layout development within ePropulsion development, facilitate layout meetings, define and moderate interfaces between subsystems.
Safeguard no clashes, correct GEO and product structure.
Identify and visualize property trad offs and optimizations for improvements or decisions with purpose of securing function and robustness of complete component and sub-systems with respect to weight, cost, manufacturability, assemblability and serviceability.
Who You Are
You are a highly motivated professional, M.Sc or similar, with experience from hardware development, preferable from the automotive sector. You get energy from interacting with people and have excellent communication skills. The ability to create structure and get people to understand what you want to achieve and why comes natural to you.
Expert skills in Catia CAD tool is required.
This Is Us
You will work as Layout engineer in a team of teams developing and launching complete electric propulsion systems, such as electrical axles, central drive units and electric motors.
Together with Architects, Product Manager and Experts you guide, help and support the design teams achieving and launching the products for the Traton brand applications in the transformation to electric propulsion.
You will also be connected to a group with similar competences to share knowledge, best practice, experiences and improvement of tools, quality and methods.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Johan Herland, Product Manager ePropulsion Heavy,ENTV, johan.herland@scania.com
or Björn Persson, Group Manager Head of Installation & Propshaft, ENTCI, bjorn.persson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9103231