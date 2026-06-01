Lärare i teknik
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Skellefteå
2026-06-01
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Skellefteå
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Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå* opened in 2019 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 450students between grades F-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 85 employees.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results.
At IES Skellefteå we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches.
Job Description
We are looking for a qualified Tech teacher for grades 7-9 for a part-time position (approximately 45%). The position involves teaching Tech to students of different ages and backgrounds, where you contribute to creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. You are committed to your subject and driven to challenge all students to do their very best.
Main tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Teach Tech
• Provide continuous feedback to students and guardians on student progress
• Actively contribute to upholding the school's values and vision
• Collaborate with other language teachers and actively contribute to the team's development
• Collaborate with the student care team and special educators as needed
Who are you?
• You have a Swedish lärarlegitimation
• Have experience in teaching this subject
• Teach in the target language but have a good knowledge of Swedish and English
• Have a passion for teaching and motivating students to achieve their goals
• Have the ability to create an inclusive learning environment for students
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School*
• You are enthusiastic, committed and a team player
Applications are only accepted via the IES Careers database, where you will be able to attach your CV, personal letter and professional/educational certificates. The position is for 45% offered on a ferietjänst contract from August 2026 until June 2027. Interviews will happen on an ongoing basis, so the position may be filled before the deadline for applications.
• For more information about our school, please see www.skelleftea.engelska.se.
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skelleftea.engelska.se
Brännavägen 57 (visa karta
)
931 44 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå Kontakt
Joana Garcia recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se 0910-142 39 Jobbnummer
9939045