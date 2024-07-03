Labour Relations Specialist
2024-07-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
We are currently seeking a Labour Relations Specialist. In this role, you will play a crucial part in managing workplace relationships among employees, management, and unions. If you are passionate about negotiations, conflict resolution, and creating a fair working environment, we invite you to join our dynamic team. This position offers a hybrid work arrangement and can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås.
Your Responsibilities
Negotiate labour agreements, ensuring compliance with relevant labour laws and regulations.
Lead negotiations for labour agreements at local level, ensuring adherence to legal requirements.
Cultivate and maintain relationships with local unions.
Ensure compliance with collective bargaining agreements.
Independently manage labour-related projects and processes.
Provide guidance on labour relations matters to HRBPs and managers.
Mediate conflicts and grievances between parties, finding effective solutions.
Facilitate communication between union leaders, company managers, and employees.
Your Background
Proven prior experience in a labour relations role or similar work experience.
Familiarity with Swedish labour laws and regulations.
Ability to handle complex labour-related challenges.
Strong communication skills and responsiveness, with an ability to build trust across different organizational levels.
Comfortable working with limited supervision.
Fluency in Swedish and English is mandatory.
Relevant degree in Labour Law, HR, Industrial Relations, or related fields.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply before 18th of august! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager: Christian Dieckmann, christian.dieckmann@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +4610 7381642; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
