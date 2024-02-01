Laboratory Technican To Bonesupport!
2024-02-01
"Restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders." The Mission is clear and BONESUPPORT wants you to be a part of the journey. Here is an opportunity to contribute with your experience in an agile and creative company with extraordinary products, come and join BONESUPPORT as Laboratory Technican!
OM TJÄNSTEN
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. In 2017, BONESUPPORT AB was listed on the stock exchange. The company has 60 coworkers based in Sweden and 130 spread globally.
You will be a member of the Research & Lab team and collaborate with other team members in R&D and Operations and Quality. Here is a chance to contribute with your experience and develop your skills in a value driven company with extraordinary products.
You are offered
• No boredom! BONESUPPORT is a stimulating workplace where you are challenged daily
• The opportunity to work for a company whose products are based on interesting technology and a scientifically trustworthy foundation and years of studies
• An international arena with a global reach and colleagues in Germany, Great Britain, the United States, and several other countries
Feel free to check out the video below showcasing how their products work!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Perform QC testing on final finished products and raw materials, ensuring adherence to standard operating procedures
• Conduct and report laboratory work encompassing product sustainment, stability, product verification, and research
• Take charge of laboratory equipment, including calibration and preventive maintenance
• Maintain a well-stocked and organized laboratory, overseeing the purchase of utensils and materials
• Manage the preparation and dispatch of samples to external test labs for analyses
• Handle harmful waste and chemicals responsibly, in compliance with company procedures
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Laboratory work experience or a relevant education within natural science
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Good general computer knowledge
It will be considered an additional qualification if you have
• Experience from working with GLP and/or Quality Control
• Experience from working within the medical device or pharmaceutical industry
As a person you are:
• Quality-oriented
• Cooperative
• Adaptable
• Results-oriented
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. They offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance. BONESUPPORT believe in their journey and take pride in what they do!
Other information
• Start: Asap/ Upon agreement
• Work extent: Fulltime, 40h/week
• Location: HQ in Lund
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CREAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The net sales amounted to SEK 329 million in 2022. Bonesupport has around 130 employees and almost half of them are based in Lund at the company headquarters.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB Ersättning
