Laboratory Engineer
Incluso AB / Laborantjobb / Lund Visa alla laborantjobb i Lund
2026-04-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for two Laboratory Engineer for a global manufacturing company in Lund.
Start is in April 2026, 9 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description:
A Laboratory Engineer consultant provides technical expertise and guidance in laboratory design, operations, and management.
They are experts in laboratory equipment and instrumentation, laboratory safety protocols, and regulatory compliance. The consultant can help out with optimizing the laboratory operations, improve their experimental workflows, and ensure compliance with relevant standards and regulations. They may provide support with laboratory planning and design, equipment selection and maintenance, data management and analysis.
Overall, a Laboratory Engineer consultant helps out with providing technical expertise and guidance in laboratory design, operations, and management, and ensuring that their laboratory operations are safe, efficient, and compliant with relevant standards and regulations.
The Recyclability Testing Lab assesses how beverage cartons will fit in the industrial recycling stream.
Your daily tasks may include:
Preparing test samples
Executing tests
Perform assessment based on results
Write reports of assessment
Discussing test requests and results with projects/scrum teams
Participate as presenter in tours of our facilities and sharing what we do
Required skills:
Technical or scientific background
Must have worked with Microsoft programs (excel and word).
Easily write reports in English
Analytical with good communication skills.
Experience from laboratory work is of a clear advantage
Thorough and accurate
Fluency in Swedish and English
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in April 2026, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7524378-1933045". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9840645