Laboratory Engineer

Incluso AB / Laborantjobb / Lund
2026-04-07


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We are looking for two Laboratory Engineer for a global manufacturing company in Lund.
Start is in April 2026, 9 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.

Description:
A Laboratory Engineer consultant provides technical expertise and guidance in laboratory design, operations, and management.
They are experts in laboratory equipment and instrumentation, laboratory safety protocols, and regulatory compliance. The consultant can help out with optimizing the laboratory operations, improve their experimental workflows, and ensure compliance with relevant standards and regulations. They may provide support with laboratory planning and design, equipment selection and maintenance, data management and analysis.
Overall, a Laboratory Engineer consultant helps out with providing technical expertise and guidance in laboratory design, operations, and management, and ensuring that their laboratory operations are safe, efficient, and compliant with relevant standards and regulations.
The Recyclability Testing Lab assesses how beverage cartons will fit in the industrial recycling stream.
Your daily tasks may include:

Preparing test samples

Executing tests

Perform assessment based on results

Write reports of assessment

Discussing test requests and results with projects/scrum teams

Participate as presenter in tours of our facilities and sharing what we do

Required skills:

Technical or scientific background

Must have worked with Microsoft programs (excel and word).

Easily write reports in English

Analytical with good communication skills.

Experience from laboratory work is of a clear advantage

Thorough and accurate

Fluency in Swedish and English

This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in April 2026, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7524378-1933045".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta)
222 23  LUND

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9840645

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