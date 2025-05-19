Laboratory animal veterinarian
Scantox Group is the leading preclinical contract research companyin the Nordic region. The company is within the Life Science industry and conducts studies for the pharmaceutical industry (pharma/medico/biotech), thus playing an important role in the development of new medicines. Our head office, locatedin Ejby, Lille Skensved close to Køge, Denmark is currently employing approx.160 employees. Scantox was founded in 1977 and has an ambitious growth strategy in partnership with the company's investor Impilo, both nationally and internationally. In Sweden, Scantox has three sites located in in Lund, Gothenburg and Stockholm.
The site in Lund is locatedwithin top-class facilities in Medicon Villagein Lund, Sweden,and conducts exploratory preclinical in vivo studies through a variety of animal models i.e. rodents both transgenic and non-transgenic, as well as larger animal models such as minipigs and rabbits. We are proud to make a difference, not only by testinglife-saving and life-enhancing medicines but also to be able to do this through the highest standards of animal care and welfare. We work closely together and it is important that you can work well in a group but also independently. We deliver high quality work to our customers and therefore we would like you to be thorough and genuine in your work.
We are looking for a dedicated and skilled Laboratory Animal Veterinarian to join our team in Lund. The ideal candidate has a solid background in veterinary medicine and will provide veterinary care and manage the health and welfare of laboratory animals. The candidate will also be expected to lead, manage and, when needed, perform study specific procedures.
Key responsibilities:
Oversee the health and welfare of laboratory animals, providing both routine and emergency veterinary care.
Conduct veterinary rounds and assessments, recommending best practices in animal welfare in line with study objectives.
Lead and manage research studies, including protocol design, execution, compliance with ethical and regulatory standards.
Serves as the Scientific Project Manager for non-GLP preclinical in vivo studies. May need to participate in study specific procedures.
Train and supervise laboratory staff on procedures, animal handling, anesthesia, post-operative care and study-specific methods. Perform procedures if needed.
Qualifications:
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) or equivalent with valid Swedish veterinary license.
Experience with laboratory animal medicine and research study management is required.
Proficient in research protocol development, study execution and data analysis.
Good knowledge of scientific principles, methods and techniques.
Good knowledge and demonstrated ability working with a variety of laboratory in vivo techniques is an advantage.
Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, and Excel.
Good command of English (oral and written).
Experience in PK calculations and statistics is a plus but not a must.
Personal Attributes:
As a personyou should have good communication, problem-solving and analytical-thinking skills. Additionally, the following is important:
Ability to meet deadlines.
High level of personal organization and attention to detail.
Willingness and ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Ability to multitask.
We have an informal culturewith humor, respect,collaboration and excellence as core values.All of them are crucial for the progress and success of the company.
How to apply:https://scantox.career.emply.com/ad/laboratory-animal-veterinarian/api0ap
Other information:
