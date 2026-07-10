Labor Demand Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Labor Demand Expert, you own the logic that translates store demand signals into labour hours. You build and continuously improve the global labour demand model, ensuring labour allocation is data‐driven, fair and aligned with both commercial and operational realities across store types and markets.
You will:
Own and develop the end‐to‐end labour demand model, translating demand signals into task frequencies and labour hours
Ensure the model reflects real store activity patterns and evolves with changes in customer behaviour, omnichannel flows and operating models
Define, document and maintain assumptions, scaling rules and calculation logic in a clear and structured way
Build logic for daily, weekly and seasonal variation, including store‐type and size scaling factors
Support scenario modelling to assess labour impacts of new store formats, omnichannel initiatives and process changes
Act as a subject matter expert on labour demand logic, providing guidance to both technical and non‐technical stakeholders
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Controlling, Operations Development, Tech and Workforce Management teams, as well as global teams and Sales Markets. In this role, you partner cross‐functionally to ensure labour demand logic is well understood, consistently applied and fit for scale.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an analytical and structured problem‐solver who is comfortable working with complex models and translating them into clear, practical insights.
We are looking for people with:
Experience in retail forecasting, workforce management, labour planning or commercial analytics
Strong analytical and modelling skills, with the ability to work with complex data sets
Experience translating complex models and assumptions into clear, practical guidance
A solid understanding of retail operational drivers such as traffic, deliveries, transactions and omnichannel flows
Strong documentation skills and a high attention to detail
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme – HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9999571