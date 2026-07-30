Powertrain Test Engineer
CorPower Ocean AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CorPower Ocean AB i Stockholm
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of autonomy, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Join us in transforming ocean energy into a reliable, renewable power source—and help shape the future of sustainable technology.
Role Description
You will support the design, assembly and operation of our Powertrain test rig to test and validate the components of our future powertrains (generator, inverter, gearbox, battery, etc.). As a member of the Assembly and Test (A&T) team, your work includes collaborating with our Powertrain engineering team to develop test rigs and test plans, conduct tests, analyse data, and troubleshoot hardware and software issues. This position requires hands-on with our equipment hardware and structured verification process to ensure the EES integrates safely and reliably, maintains grid stability, and fulfills obligations under the relevant Grid Code.
Responsibilities (and Duties)
• A&T team member responsible for the Powertrain test rig, contributing to the design and leading the assembly, test and operation of the Powertrain test rig.
• Carry out the verification of the specifications of the functional + software requirements, covering all the test rig functions
• Carry out the grid connected EES verification (net consumer)
• Carry out the grid compliance verification (generation connection)
• Develop test automation and maintain monitoring of test rig
• Maintain functional testing resources under operational conditions.
• Clearly communicate issues, successes, and challenges through regular activity reports.
• Use your electronic & mechanical skills and experience to design and participate in test benches
• Support test data analysis and reduction to assess performance and function, identify anomalies, and assisting with data needed to validate analytical or finite element models
• Prepare test plans, reports, and technical documentation, clearly summarizing methods, results, and conclusions.
• Collaborate with design, analysis, and manufacturing teams to resolve structural issues and support design improvement
Qualifications and skills
• A power electronic background with proved experience on inverters, generators, battery management systems (software experience a plus)
• Languages: Proficient in English verbally and in writing
• More than 5 years proven as a test engineer for test rigs with inverters, generators and battery management
• More than 3 years proven experience of EES and grid compliance verification
• Ability to analyze complex data and identify root causes of problems.
• Strong Communication skills, both orally and in writing, and enjoy working in a business-related role with several contact points
• You can work independently, be proactive and thrive in a fast-growing company.
As a person:
• You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
• You are self-motivated and constantly seek the most efficient ways to work
• You always search for simple and elegant solutions to difficult problems
• You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
• You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
• You see your tasks through to completion
• You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
• You are data driven and strive to always back your points with solid analysis Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Corpower Ocean AB
(org.nr 556584-9824), http://www.corpowerocean.com
Västberga Allé 60 BV (visa karta
)
126 30 HÄGERSTEN Jobbnummer
10016507