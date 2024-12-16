Kock / Kallskänka Extra vid Behov
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Kockjobb / Solna Visa alla kockjobb i Solna
2024-12-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
We are Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected service, but the service we give is great. We like things easy. As in easy on the wallet, easy access, easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - easy on the planet.
Comfort Solna aims to prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. We are Scandinavia's first Zero-Energy hotel - generating an excess of natural energy throughout the year. Moreover, Comfort Solna is part of House of Strawberry - a never-before seen business model where hotel, longstay and our head office operate under one solar panel-covered roof.
The hotel is located next to Strawberry Arena, Mall Of Scandinavia and a nature reserve. We have 336 rooms, 88 apartments, gym, breakfast, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
As a kock/kallskänka, you will assist in food preparation, including chopping, slicing, and measuring ingredients. You will support chefs in the cooking and assembly of dishes, follow recipes and maintain cleanliness and organization in the kitchen, including washing dishes. You will help with receiving and storing food deliveries, rotating stock to ensuring freshness.
Our ideal candidate has previous experience in a kitchen or culinary environment, though not mandatory. You will have a basic understanding of food preparation techniques and kitchen safety. You have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities. We are looking for someone with excellent communication skills, awillingness to learn from experienced chefs and an enthusiasm for learning & the culinary arts.
Does this feel like a perfect match? Go ahead and send your application via the Workbuster link now.
Deadline for last application: 16-01-2025 Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Solna Jobbnummer
9061737