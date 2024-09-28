Kitchen Assistant
2024-09-28
Job Description: Kitchen Assistant - South Indian Kitchen
Location: Radmansgatan 52, Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-Time / Part-Time
About Us:
We are a renowned South Indian restaurant in Stockholm, dedicated to serving traditional and flavorful South Indian cuisine. We are looking for a hardworking and enthusiastic Kitchen Assistant to support our kitchen operations and help maintain the high standards our customers have come to expect.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist the chef in the preparation and cooking of a variety of South Indian dishes, including chopping vegetables, preparing ingredients, and grinding spices.
Help with basic cooking tasks such as boiling, steaming, and frying as directed by the chef.
Ensure all kitchen stations are clean, organized, and well-stocked with the necessary ingredients and equipment.
Maintain high standards of food hygiene, safety, and cleanliness throughout the kitchen.
Wash, peel, and cut vegetables, fruits, and other ingredients as required for meal preparation.
Assist in plating and garnishing dishes to ensure they meet the restaurant's presentation standards.
Handle kitchen equipment safely, ensuring proper cleaning and maintenance.
Assist in inventory management, including unpacking and storing deliveries and monitoring stock levels of ingredients.
Support the chef in menu preparation, including preparing mise en place for daily operations.
Dispose of waste and maintain a clean and tidy kitchen area at all times.
Requirements:
Prior experience working in a commercial kitchen, preferably with experience in South Indian cuisine.
Basic knowledge of South Indian cooking techniques and ingredients is a plus.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks efficiently.
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Excellent team player with good communication skills.
Understanding of food hygiene and safety standards.
Physically fit and able to stand for extended periods.
Positive attitude and eagerness to learn new skills.
Benefits:
Competitive salary based on experience.
Opportunities for training and growth within the restaurant.
Exposure to authentic South Indian cooking techniques and cuisine.
Supportive and friendly working environment.
How to Apply:
If you are interested in this opportunity and meet the above requirements, please send your resume and a brief cover letter to southindian.stockholm@gmail.com
Join our team and be a part of delivering the authentic flavors of South India to our customers! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The South Indian AB
(org.nr 559162-8507) Arbetsplats
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravndran Antonysamy ravi.antone@gmail.com 0733115830 Jobbnummer
8926053