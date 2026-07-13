Key Account Manager B2B
Swedish Nutra AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-13
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Key Account Manager B2B
Swedish Nutra AB - Malmö, Sweden
About Swedish Nutra
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and one of the Nordics' leading manufacturers of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements. We offer private label/ white label production and are the makers of the Swedish Collagen and Swedish Nutra brands, sold in over 37 countries worldwide. We're a fast-growing business with global distribution, a warm and international team, and an enterprising environment where people get real room to develop and grow.
This role is part of a planned expansion of our commercial team. We are looking for an experienced Key Account Manager to own and grow a portfolio of key accounts: retail chains, distributors and private label clients, across the EU/UK and selected export markets.
About the role
This is a senior, commercially independent B2B role. You will be the owner of your accounts, not a first point of contact passing things on. You negotiate pricing and terms, close contracts, and lead private label projects from customer brief to launched product. You represent Swedish Nutra toward some of our most important customers, and internally you are the commercial voice for your portfolio. It's a role for someone who has done this before and wants real mandate and real results to show for it.
What you'll own
Key accounts: full ownership of retail chains, distributors and private label clients. Including pricing, negotiation, contracts, exclusivity and payment terms within an agreed mandate
Private label projects: leading custom formulation requests from brief to quote, sampling and signed order, together with our product development team
New business: qualifying and closing larger inbound leads, and turning one-off buyers into long-term partners
Export practicalities: coordinating with our logistics and regulatory colleagues on shipping requirements, certificates (COA, Halal, CPNP and similar) and market-specific compliance
Commercial judgment: assessing credit risk, payment terms and growth opportunity across your portfolio
What we're looking for
Experience is required for this role: 3+ years in B2B key account management or export sales. Experience in supplements, food, FMCG or pharma is a strong plus
Proven negotiation experience with distributors or retail chains
Private label / contract manufacturing experience is a strong plus
Structured and detail-oriented: comfortable with contracts, price lists, specifications and certificates
Independent: you make the decisions within your mandate and own the follow-through
Fluent English: English is our working language; additional languages are a plus given our international customer base
What we offer
A senior role with real mandate in a fast-growing international company with global distribution
Key accounts and results that are visibly yours from day one
A warm, collaborative workplace in Malmö and room to grow as the company grows
Competitive salary (base salary + commission)
Occasional travel for customer meetings and trade fairs in Europe
How to apply
Send your application to hr@swedishnutra.com
Important: add job title "Key Account Manager" in the subject line when applying.
Please include your CV and a personal letter.
Answer this question in your personal letter: "Every good key account manager has one negotiation story they still tell at dinner parties. Tell us yours: what was at stake, what did you move to get the deal done, and how did it end? Numbers welcome." Max 150 words.
Start date: by agreement. We respect notice periods.
Workplace: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 211 24 Malmö.
Selection is ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Key Account Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273), http://www.swedishnutra.com
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10001044