Junior Vision Systems Software Tester
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-03-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a robotics environment focused on autonomous lawn care and advanced perception technology. The team is expanding its capabilities with new sensors, lenses, and AI-driven modules, and your work will help ensure that vision systems perform reliably in the real world. This is a hands-on assignment where you will spend significant time testing outdoors, capturing video data, validating hardware, and turning field observations into actionable feedback for development.
You will work close to both product development and AI-related testing, helping connect real-world behavior with faster validation and better training data. The material you collect and analyze will support both test activities and AI model development, giving you a direct impact on future autonomous features. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy practical testing, modern perception technology, and the combination of software, sensors, and AI.
Job DescriptionYou will record and analyze video sequences used for training and testing AI models.
You will test and validate new sensors and lenses in outdoor environments.
You will identify, mark, and document situations where vision systems fail or underperform.
You will handle issues reported from the field and internal stakeholders, discuss findings with developers, and help prioritize improvements.
You will design, build, and execute tests based on real-world feedback.
You will develop and run automated regression tests for vision modules.
You will contribute to continuous improvement of test methods, data quality, and feedback loops around perception and AI changes.
Requirements1-3 years of hands-on experience with vision systems such as cameras, LiDAR, or similar sensors.
Experience with HIL systems or building and maintaining test rigs.
Familiarity with sensor validation, image or video data analysis, and related tools.
Proficiency in scripting, for example Python, and a solid understanding of test automation frameworks.
Strong analytical and observational skills with the ability to interpret and evaluate test results.
Effective communication and collaboration skills.
A valid driver's license.
Nice to haveISTQB certification or equivalent testing knowledge.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7480184-1919292". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9826003