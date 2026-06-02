Senior Cyber Security Culture & Competence Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
The Senior Cyber Security Culture & Competence Specialist plays a central role in strengthening how security is understood and practiced across the organization. Sitting at the intersection of cyber security, communication, and human behaviour, you will shape and deliver initiatives that make security relevant, engaging, and embedded in everyday work - shifting the perception of security from a control function to a business enabler.
As a senior individual contributor, you will work in a global context, collaborating with stakeholders across functions and levels - from operational teams to senior leadership. You will contribute to the continuous development of awareness strategies, training programmes, and large-scale engagement initiatives, while ensuring consistency and quality in how security culture is built. This is a role with visible impact, where your work directly influences behaviours and supports the organization in building a stronger, more mature security culture over time.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As the Senior Cyber Security Culture & Competence Specialist, you will:
Drive the design and evolution of security culture and awareness approaches.
Drive defining principles, and best practices for awareness and learning.
Mentor and support junior specialists in delivery and professional development.
Support driving the complex or high-impact awareness initiatives and campaigns.
Analyze trends in human-related security risk and recommend improvements.
Advise security leadership on cultural risks, workforce behaviors, and awareness effectiveness.
Lead cybersecurity incident-related communication activities from a culture and awareness perspective.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
Master's degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
4+ years of relevant experience in security culture, awareness, learning, or communications in an enterprise environment.
Strong understanding of cybersecurity risk and human factors.
Proven ability to influence without formal authority.
Experience mentoring others and leading complex initiatives.
Strong communication and storytelling skills, with the ability to translate complex security topics into clear, engaging, and actionable messages for diverse audiences.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9941222