Junior Trade Compliance & Master Data Specialist
Sandvik AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Svedala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Svedala
2025-08-27
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive in a global environment where compliance meets innovation? Want to shape smarter, safer, and more efficient trade operations? Join us at Sandvik and business area Rock Processing and help drive international success through precision and collaboration.
About us
We're a team that bridges global regulations with operational excellence. From customs laws to master data, we make sure Sandvik's international trade runs smoothly and compliantly. Collaboration is our power - we work closely with supply chain, legal, finance, and logistics to keep everything aligned and forward-moving.
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for interpreting and applying international trade regulations - customs laws, export controls, sanctions, and trade agreements. That means developing and maintaining compliance policies that reflect best practices and keep pace with global changes. Screening business partners and transactions is part of your daily routine, along with classifying products and determining duties, taxes, and licensing requirements. You lead risk assessments and audits to spot and solve potential issues. When customs authorities or government agencies reach out, you're the one they talk to. Collaboration is key - you work with cross-functional teams to embed compliance into everyday decisions. You also manage and validate master data for production units, making sure it's clean, consistent, and reliable across systems.
The location for this position is Svedala.
Your profile
You bring several years of hands-on experience in trade compliance, customs brokerage, or international logistics. Navigating import/export regulations comes naturally, and turning complexity into clarity is part of how you work. There's a clear sense of purpose when you spot opportunities for improvement and drive change. Setting a vision and translating it into measurable actions is something you do with confidence. You're comfortable working across cultures and thrive in global environments. Strong analytical and computer skills help you make smart, data-driven decisions. English is your working language, meaning you need excellent communication skills there, and if you speak Swedish or other languages, that's a bonus.
Challenges energize you. You explore new technologies and digital tools with curiosity and enthusiasm. Building trust through structured and genuine collaboration is second nature, and you bring people along by creating value and finding smarter ways to work.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Hansson, hiring manager, mikael.a.hansson@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Denise Johansson
How to apply
Send your application no later than Month 5th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0082733.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Jobbnummer
9479088