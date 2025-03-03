Junior Test Engineer
2025-03-03
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechanics and want to work with verification? We are now looking for a junior test engineer with an interest in electrical machines. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as Test Engineer
To one of our client we are seeking for a test engineer within New Product Development projects and Product Improvement. For this position you will work with planning, perform and assess the state of product quality at different stats of the product development cycle.
Your Daily work task will be: * Improve test methods and to feed method and rig improvements to the relevant functions * Exploratory testing to help investigate or set specifications * Plan tests according to T&V test strategy * Perform tests and log results * Document and report test results * Actively participate in risk assessments and planning Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at client, located in Gothenburg starting during fall.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the customer.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a bachelor degree in mechanics or other relevant field
Have an interest in testing, and analyzing results
As a person you should take ownership for your work and like to work in team
You have a positive mindset and ability to understand the bigger picture
Good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Has good knowledge in hands-on work involving both mechanical and technical aspects
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Nexer Tech Talent
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
