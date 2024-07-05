Junior Support Engineer
Gpsgate AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gpsgate AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
You're eager to learn and passionate about helping customers succeed. You're results-focused and enjoy collaborating closely with your team.
What you'll do Deliver first class product support to our customers
Maintain and update GpsGate'ssupport Knowledge base
Document support activities and results
Identify and report product issues to our development team
Work closely with other teams to boost customer satisfaction
What we offer An opportunity to make a real impact. GpsGate helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day operations, from managing deliveries to ensuring their staff's safety, and much more!
A space where your ideas matter. Projects move from idea to construction quickly so we can focus on continuously learning.
A career path that you control. You drive your own learning and pitch projects that you're passionate about.
A collaborative team. We work hard to reach our goals but make sure to have fun along the way!
The latest tech and tools. We're always responsive to technologies that help us with our mission.
What we'd like from you A customer centric mindset and a passion for support
Experience communicating with clear language
Experience in technical support
BS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject
Fluency in both written and spoken English
Bonus Hands-on experience with support tools like Zendesk and GitHub
Knowledge of software support methodologies, tools, and processes
Experience withWindows Server
Fluency in both written and spoken Spanish
And of course, we also have great benefits:
Competitive salary
30 days paid vacation
Friskvårdsbidrag / health & fitness allowance
Private health insurance
ITP (pension retirement savings) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gpsgate AB
(org.nr 556603-8765), https://www.gpsgate.com Arbetsplats
GpsGate Jobbnummer
8790383