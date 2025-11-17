Junior Software Engineer
2025-11-17
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
As we continue to expand, we are looking for a Junior Software Engineer to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
As a Junior Software Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with other 80+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. In this role, you will be a significant player in our Operation & Visualization team, working with the development of the software that our end customers use to operate and monitor AGV and AMR systems. Your primary focus will be the full stack development of our web & cloud-based tools, supporting AGV visualization, statistics, and diagnostics.
The mission for the Junior Software Engineer is to develop and maintain our software solutions, enhancing their functionality and efficiency. This position is crucial for supporting our teams in providing innovative automation solutions that address complex challenges and meeting the evolving demands of our partners and customers.
What does success look like in this position:
High Code Quality: Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets requirements and best practices.
Incorporate AI: We equip every developer with GitHub Copilot, giving you AI-powered assistance to accelerate coding and spark innovation.
Comprehensive Documentation: Maintain detailed and up-to-date documentation, facilitating smooth onboarding and knowledge transfer.
Proactive Bug Fixes: Identify and fix bugs promptly to maintain software reliability and performance.
Maintenance of existing software: Update and optimize the software to ensure it remains efficient, secure, and compatible with new technologies.
Effective Cross-Functional Teamwork: Collaborate with product owners, UX designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet user needs.
Timely Delivery: Consistently meet deadlines, ensuring that all deliverables are completed on schedule.
Tech Stack:
React, Typescript, C#, .NET 9+, and Azure.
We welcome applications from recent graduates. To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent.
Hands-on knowledge of React.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Curiosity and eagerness to learn.
Embrace change and uncertainty as opportunities for growth and innovation.
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement.
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations.
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances.
Familiarity with C# and .NET is considered a plus.
Experience working with Azure cloud solutions is considered beneficial.
Experience from internships, student projects, or relevant work is appreciated.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes:
Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
We offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), https://career-agv.kollmorgen.com/
Kongegårdsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
431 90 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9609098