Junior scientific expert- Mathematical modelling
2023-11-24
Job description
We are now looking for a new team member for our client ECDC in Stockholm. You will work as a Junior Scientific Expert and support SMS Unit (Scientific Methods and Standards) and in particular the Scientific Process and Methods Section (SPM Section) with a focus on Mathematical Modelling. This is a temporary assignment starting immediately and three months forward. For the right person there is a good chance of extension. To apply, please submit your resume in the Europass CV format together with a motivational letter of maximum one page explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics that you would bring to the job. ECDC has introduced a hybrid working model with a minimum presence in the office of 2 days/week and you will need to be located in Stockholm or nearby.
The interim will report to the Group Leader of the SPM Section. Your responsibility includes:
Support the ECDC modelling team in the design, development and application of mathematical models to address public health questions
Managing service contracts with external contractors in liaison with procurement and finance sections at ECDC
Critically reviewing relevant and current literature and assess the value for the Modelling Team's work
Maintain, apply, and develop mathematical modelling code for ECDC relevant projects
Contribute to establishing and sustaining mathematical modelling networks within Member States' public health institutes and academic institutions
Building modelling capacity for the use in public health within ECDC and beyond
In addition to the profile specification, these specific competences and experience are required for the current assignment:
Education at university level within a scientific field relevant to ECDC's remit (e.g. infectious diseases epidemiology, biomedical sciences, mathematics, applied mathematics, mathematical modelling or related), and first experience acquired in positions relevant to the job description
Either good R statistical language skills or other experience in using coding language to solve modelling problems
Very good MS office skills Good organisational and time management skills, including communication, documentation and reporting
Very good English language communication skills (spoken and written) Good scientific writing skills Experience in collecting (e.g., from peer-reviewed or preprint articles), summarising, critically evaluating and presenting scientific information
Willingness and capacity to work in a small team with multi-cultural and multi-professional background
Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously, with deadline 2023-12-03. The position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
About the company
