Junior R&D Engineer - 12-month assignment

Do you want to join us and create a more sustainable future?
EasyMining is looking for a driven and innovative person with a background in chemistry or chemical engineering who wants to help save the world's resources and participate in the transition to a circular economy by joining our R&D team in Uppsala.
EasyMining is in the process of commercializing technologies based on patented innovations that focus on recovering clean commercial products using waste as raw material. Our technologies include phosphorous recovery from ashes of incinerated sludge, nitrogen recovery from wastewater, and extraction of chloride salts from fly ash produced during household waste incineration. Read more about EasyMining at our website easymining.com.
We are now looking for a new team member to support our team in designing, optimizing, analyzing, testing, and improving one of our future technologies, both on the laboratory and pilot scale. Do you want to take part and influence the world?
Job brief
You will become part of the R&D team that works with the development and upscaling of our processes. The job includes designing and conducting laboratory experiments for the optimization and development of chemical processes. Our R&D facility is also equipped for the testing and scale-up of chemical processes. We use common hydrometallurgy and chemical processing equipment such as leaching reactors, solid-liquid separation equipment, evaporators, mixer settlers, separation columns, pumps, etc. In addition, we maintain and operate a wide range of chemical analysis equipment.
The position is in Uppsala and demands on-site work. The assignment is a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension based on performance. Read more about the project on our website Sustainable Potassium (easymining.com)
Responsibilities
• Collaborate on the design and execution of work for process development and optimization
• Plan and execute work for equipment optimization
• Run laboratory and pilot trials
• Collect and analyze samples
• Document experiments and results
We offer you
A stimulating and challenging job where you will have the opportunity to continuously learn and develop skills and abilities together with motivated coworkers. You will take part in the development of new technologies that have the potential to change the world for the better.
Required education, skills, and experience
• A university degree in chemistry or chemical engineering.
• Technical skills for operating or maintaining laboratory and/or process equipment chemicals in a laboratory or pilot plant
• Ability to work independently and in a safe and organized way
• Can document results in an organized manner
Analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving skills.
• Full professional proficiency in English
• Can handle confidential information
Advantageous skills and experience
• Experience with the operation of laboratory and process equipment
• Experience with industrial precipitation and crystallization processes
Experience with industrial solid-liquid separation processes
• Experience with industrial chemical processes (for example fertilizer, mining, pulp and paper)
Application and Contact
Apply before 12th of june. We will look into the applications continuously. If you have any further questions please contact Group Manager, Olof Haglund at olof.haglund@easymining.com
or R&D Engineer Ehsan Moslehi at ehsan.moslehi@easymining.se
.
Further information
EasyMining was founded in 2007 and has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 4 countries with an annual turnover of above 850 MEUR and approximately 2500 employees.
EasyMining employs over 50 people today and plans to grow. The engineering department and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg, while the R&D department with office and laboratory facilities is located in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin. To read more about us and our technologies, please visit easymining.com.
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ragn-Sells Recycling AB
(org.nr 556057-3452), http://www.ragnsells.se/ Arbetsplats
Ragn-Sells AB Jobbnummer
8716782