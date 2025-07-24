Junior Project Developer - BeNeFrance (Part Time)
2025-07-24
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Junior Project Developer for a Part Time position.
About The Role: As a Project Developer at Flower, you will be part of a fast-growing team in Europe focusing on the development of large-scale battery systems (BESS) and other types of flexible assets. You will support various development processes and tasks through the project lifecycle of BESS projects in order to reach Ready to Build, with a special emphasis on lead generation and origination. This is an exciting opportunity for a proactive and detail-oriented individual to make a real impact in a rapidly growing, mission-driven company.
What You'll Do:
Identify and generate new leads for grid connections and land plots to feed the BESS projects pipeline.
Contribute to the origination and evaluation of greenfield, commercial & industrial (C&I), co-developed, hybrid projects as well as acquired BESS projects.
Analyze grid capacity and conduct feasibility studies for new storage opportunities.
Conduct research and analysis on land, grid infrastructure, permitting frameworks, and local market incentives.
Coordinate permitting and environmental assessments, including stakeholder engagement and document follow-up.
Work closely with Flower's internal teams like Asset Developers, EPC, and more, to ensure technical alignment and strategic execution.
Support asset developers with technical input for proposals, pitches, and tenders.
Assist in evaluating technical, regulatory, and financial aspects of project documentation. Ensure compliance with all relevant permitting and regulatory requirements across project stages.
Build and maintain strong relationships with external parties such as landowners, grid operators, local authorities, and communities.
Who You Are:
Currently pursuing or holding a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Renewable Energy, IT, or a related field.
Strong analytical mindset with a keen eye for technical detail, project documentation, and data interpretation.
Proactive and organized, with a strong sense of ownership and attention to detail.
Familiarity with Python, GIS tools, or similar technologies is an advantage.
Some experience in renewable energy project development and navigating grid connection processes.
Proficiency in English; additional languages as French, Dutch or German is highly valued.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner and the Head of BeNeFrance.
We look forward to hearing from you!
