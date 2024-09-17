Junior Product Developer for Women H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Additional Information
Job Description
As a Jr Product Developer you will have an important role in the exciting and complex process of creating women's collections to be sold in all our sales countries - all over the world. Together with a tight team, you work with identifying and developing collections, according to current and upcoming global trends. Your main responsibility is to support the Product Developer, creating the best products to our customers. You will be the important link between designers, pattern makers and planners throughout the entire process and make things happen around you. We therefore think that you are a true star when it comes to administrative tasks and sample handling, and love to work when no day is the same and the pace is fast. Here you will get the chance to be part of daily operational tasks and learn from experienced colleagues.
Qualifications
Working as a Junior Buyer or Junior Product Developer
Have passion for women's customer and current fashion products
Experience and competence within product development
Driven and ambitious
Strong salesmanship and see opportunities for growth and profitability
Being structured, organized and take initiatives
Being a team player with a flexible attitude
See possibilities, improvements, and simple solutions
Additional information
We are recruiting to fill several full time positions with placement in Stockholm and start as soon as possible. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 15th of September. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.)
H&M WOMENS ASSORTMENT
At the Womenswear Assortment, you will be part of a fast pace environment and work with a current assortment for our customer - always with focus on quality, sustainability, and the best price. You will contribute to making progress towards our vision - A loved women 's fashion destination, leading the change to a sustainable fashion future.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8906373