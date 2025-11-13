Junior Process Technician At Green14
About the job
This is a full-time consulting assignment lasting 12 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at GREEN14.
About the company
Critical raw materials are vital metals and minerals for Europe's green and digital transition - powering everything from batteries and semiconductors to wind turbines and advanced manufacturing. Europe currently depends heavily on global imports. GREEN14 is here to change that. By bringing domestic production to the Nordics, GREEN14 strengthens Europe's supply chain resilience and access to key materials such as silicon, titanium, and tungsten. Using a patented hydrogen plasma reduction technology, the company redefines how critical materials are produced - replacing coal with hydrogen and generating water instead of carbon dioxide as a byproduct. This innovation drastically cuts emissions and enables sustainable, high-purity production in a single step. Founded in 2021, GREEN14 is led by a world-class team with backgrounds from NASA, KTH, Northvolt, and Imperial College London, combining expertise in hydrogen plasma, materials science, and high-temperature processes. The company currently has 15 employees whose ambition is to create real impact in sustainability and local self-sufficiency, working in collaboration with partners across Europe and the world.
Tasks and responsibilities
As a Junior Process Technician at GREEN14, you will have a hands-on role and be a central figure in the assembly, maintenance, and testing of reactors. You will assist with service and maintenance of machines, assemble and disassemble mechanical components, and support engineers during installations and testing.
Your tasks will include:
Providing practical support in the service, maintenance, and repair of mechanical equipment and systems under the supervision of senior technicians and engineers
Performing assembly, alignment, and disassembly of mechanical components in accordance with engineering drawings, procedures, and safety requirements
Assisting engineering team during the installation, testing, and commissioning of machinery and related systems
Ensuring the proper preparation, maintenance, and organization of tools, materials, and work areas to support a safe and efficient working environment
Gradually taking more independent responsibility for practical work
Education, experience and personal characteristics
Completed secondary education in technology, industrial engineering, mechatronics, or production engineering
Experience with practical work as a technician or similar tasks within industry, workshop, or technical service
Interest in machinery, technology, and mechanics
Experience in welding
Basic electrical knowledge is advantageous
Experience with high voltage is advantageous
We are looking for someone who is practical, precise, and technically interested, who enjoys physical work. You are responsible and reliable, focusing on performing tasks carefully and efficiently. The role requires a strong work ethic, flexibility, and a team-oriented mindset, thriving in a collaborative work environment where everyone supports each other and works toward common goals. Other information
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm
Salary: According to agreement
As part of the recruitment process, a security clearance and a criminal background check are conducted.
We use a competency-based methodology in all our recruitment processes to ensure an unbiased selection. We also work with continuous selection, which means that the advertisement will be taken down once we have received enough applications.
If you are a potential match for the position, we will contact you for an initial phone interview. Regardless of the outcome, you will always receive feedback on your application.
Have any questions? Feel free to get in touch! info@bravura.se
010-171 47 10
We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application!
