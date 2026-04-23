Junior Operations & Marketing Coordinator
Reel Diving AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Mölndal
2026-04-23
, Göteborg
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Reel Diving AB | Mölndal, Sweden | Full-Time | Entry Level
Reel Diving AB is Europe's leading distributor of premium diving equipment, supplying recreational, technical, commercial, and military diving sectors across 25+ European countries. Based in Mölndal, we're a close-knit, passionate team of 10+ who live and breathe diving culture. We move fast, work hard, and take pride in what we do.
The Role
We're looking for a sharp, self-driven Junior Operations & Marketing Coordinator to join our team. This is not a role for someone who needs hand-holding - we need someone who can get up to speed fast, take ownership of their areas, and operate independently within weeks, not months.
You'll report directly to the Business Development Manager and work across operations, systems, and marketing. Expect variety, real responsibility, and a steep learning curve from day one.
What You'll Be Doing
Operations & Systems
Maintaining and improving internal processes, workflows, and CRM data accuracy
Working hands-on with our ERP system (Odoo 18) - logging, updating, and helping develop how we use it
Supporting purchasing, product, and warehouse processes to keep operations running smoothly
One day per week on the warehouse floor - packing orders and getting stuck in with the team
Marketing & Content
Supporting social media content across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube
Supporting campaigns, product launches, and dealer communications
Taking ownership of content output with minimal direction
Capturing and editing photo and video content for use across our social media channels
Working with tools like Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, and CapCut (or similar video editing software) to produce polished, on-brand content
Must-Have Requirements
To be considered, you need to have already done the following:
Worked with an ERP and CRM system - you've used one in a real work or study context, not just heard of it. Experience with Odoo 18 is a huge plus.
A creative, systematic mindset - you can look across different areas of a business and identify where smarter workflows, better tooling, or automation could save time and reduce friction. You don't just do the work - you think about how to do it better.
Hands-on automation experience - you've built or worked with automated workflows before, whether through tools like Zapier, Make (Integromat), n8n, or native automations within platforms like Odoo, HubSpot, or similar. You understand how to connect systems, reduce manual steps, and build processes that run themselves - and you're excited to apply that thinking across both our operations and marketing functions.
Created and published social media content for a brand, business, or organisation - not just personal accounts
Managed administrative or operational tasks in a structured environment - you know how to keep things organised under pressure
Worked independently - you've been trusted to own a task or project without someone checking in on you daily
Communicated professionally in English - written and verbal, since we operate across multiple European markets. Additional languages are a plus.
What We Offer
Dog friendly offices!
Direct mentorship from the Business Development Manager
A front-row seat to how a fast-growing European distributor operates
A tight-knit team that values initiative and accountability
On-site gym Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Reel Diving AB
(org.nr 556541-5550)
Kråketorpsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Head of Business Development
Ellie Hudson ellie@reeldiving.com Jobbnummer
9872961