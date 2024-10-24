Junior Mechanical Site Engineer
2024-10-24
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (formerly H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Junior Mechanical Site Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Supervise daily Mechanical/piping work progress in line with construction schedule.
Monitor the welding, testing, reinstatement and installation of piping to ensure the work agrees with the project's design and inspect work progress to identify challenges, mitigate risks and guarantee the safety of piping stuff.
Ensure the prerequisites are on place to commence piping and mechanical activities as planned. Attend all inspection, welding tests, hydrotest, reinstatement, walkdowns as per QA/QC plan.
Work with industry standards and regulations (ASME, EN) related to piping works in industrial projects;
Prepare daily/weekly progress report and other concerns to the management.
Report daily, weekly, and/or monthly on installed quantities and status.
Intervene to site issues and take appropriate action to the way forward of activities.
Perform coordination and communications with Design Engineering to resolve technical problems and initiating, reviewing, implementing, and/or dispositioning change requests such as Field Change Notices, Field Change Requests, Nonconformance Reports, Conditioned Reports, and other technical documentation.
Cross discipline review of design documents and interface with engineering team,
Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory) - since it is a junior position we appriciate that applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field but may not have a long work experience.
Bachelor's in mechanical engineering or another relevant field.
Experience in industrial projects mainly in piping / mechanical installation.
Have the ability to communicate in English
Experience of working with multi-national and multi-cultural project teams,
Experienced in industrial projects and site management in Steel Plant or Power & Heat, or Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
