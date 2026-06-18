Junior Lab Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work in a product lab at the center of a global R&D environment, where new ideas are turned into validated concepts through testing and prototyping. The role combines mechanics, electronics, and software, and gives you a key position in making sure early product concepts are tested in a reliable, structured, and practical way.
You will support fast and dependable product validation by designing, executing, and refining test setups for prototypes. You will work close to design, development, and test teams, and your work will help shape technical decisions with clear data and hands-on insight. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy solving real technical challenges and influencing how innovative products are developed and improved.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and refine test setups for prototypes across mechanical, electrical, and software-related areas.
You will collaborate closely with design, development, and test teams to align lab activities with broader R&D goals.
You will develop robust measurement methods and help ensure high quality in data collection, analysis, and reporting.
You will troubleshoot technical issues in early-stage prototypes through hands-on experimentation and a systems-level perspective.
You will contribute to continuous improvements in lab tools, methods, and ways of working to increase efficiency, precision, and scalability.
You will provide technical input and lab-based evidence that support design choices and future product direction.
You will work with colleagues and stakeholders in an international setup to help create a consistent and effective R&D approach.
RequirementsFluent Swedish.
Experience from technically complex product development environments where mechanics, electronics, and software come together.
Experience independently leading lab-based validation work that supports product design and development.
Experience owning technically demanding test setups and developing custom measurement solutions.
Ability to work across global teams and stakeholders in a structured R&D environment.
Experience contributing to improvements in lab infrastructure, processes, or ways of working.
Strong practical understanding of mechanics, electronics, and embedded systems.
Ability to balance hands-on experimentation with a broader understanding of product and business goals.
Strong analytical ability and a data-driven approach to testing and technical decision-making.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7935403-2059258". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9969697