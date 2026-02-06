Junior Java Developer to well know car manufacturing company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-02-06
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Köping
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client's innovative team, recognized for pushing technological boundaries and fostering continuous growth. This is a chance to contribute to impactful projects from day one in a supportive environment.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Junior Java Developer, you will be an integral part of a dynamic development team, contributing to the design, implementation, and maintenance of robust software solutions. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to grow your skills and collaborate with experienced professionals on challenging and exciting projects at a well know car manufacturing company.
You are offered
Our client offers a unique opportunity for rapid professional development within a supportive and innovative culture. Expect tailored mentorship, continuous learning opportunities, and a clear path for career progression, ensuring you're always at the forefront of technology.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves hands-on software development, contributing to the lifecycle of Java applications, from design to deployment, within a collaborative team environment.
• Developing, testing, and deploying Java-based applications.
• Collaborating with senior developers to understand project requirements.
• Participating in code reviews and contributing to best practices.
• Troubleshooting and debugging software issues.
• Assisting in the documentation of technical specifications.
• Learning and applying new technologies and development methodologies.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of Java programming, acquired either through education or previous work experience.
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of Windchill.
• A Masters degree in Data Science or equivalent.
• Professional proficiency in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9726652