Junior IT Support Specialist
SwifTrans AB / Datajobb / Huddinge Visa alla datajobb i Huddinge
2025-10-22
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SwifTrans AB i Huddinge
Job Description:
A junior IT support specialist provides first-level technical assistance by troubleshooting hardware and software issues, setting up equipment, and helping end-users with technical problems. Key responsibilities include installing and configuring software, performing routine maintenance, documenting support tickets, and escalating complex issues to senior staff. This role is entry-level, focusing on basic support and learning the organization's IT systems.
Core responsibilities
End-user support: Provide technical assistance to employees via phone, email, or in person, resolving basic issues like password resets or account access.
Setup and installation: Install, configure, and update hardware (like printers and computers), software, and operating systems for new and existing employees.
Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve technical problems with computer systems and peripherals.
Maintenance: Perform routine system maintenance, including updates and security checks.
Documentation: Create and maintain support tickets, documenting all troubleshooting steps and resolutions.
Escalation: Escalate complex technical issues that are beyond the scope of basic support to senior IT team members.
Inventory and asset management: Track and manage IT equipment and asset assignments
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21
E-post: swiftransab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SwifTrans AB
(org.nr 559504-4990)
Sågstuvägen 10 Lgh 1401 (visa karta
)
141 49 HUDDINGE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9570125