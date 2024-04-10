Junior developer
Silverspin AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2024-04-10
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silverspin AB i Skövde
Who we are
Bally's Interactive is the digital arm of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with tens of millions of players across the globe and an unmatched ecosystem of products spanning across the sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play.
Our brands and sites include market movers and shakers like Jackpotjoy, Bally Bet, Vera&John, Virgin Casino and many more. We make our mark by embracing the diversity of our global team, challenging ourselves, and striving to make a difference for our players.
Well, what about the team?
We consider Bally's Interactive to be a tech company first and a gaming company second, so it should come as no surprise that we consider our Technology team to be the beating heart of the business. Our team is the driving force behind the powerful platforms that house all Bally's Interactive brands and ventures. The incredibly diverse talents that make up our Technology teams include disciplines and skills such as Software Development, Architecture, QA, and Machine Learning.
This is not a remote role.
So, what will you be doing?
As a junior developer, you'll create code/applications according to business priorities, while securing the requirements and the quality.
The main tasks will be:
• New development and maintenance of program code
• Create tests for program code
• Troubleshooting of program code
• Plan deliveries with value to the business
• Refine requirements to manageable tasks
• Communicate with requesters and stakeholders
And what are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who:
• Is enthusiastic about developing solutions
• Is eager to listen and learn
• Has knowledge in Java and TypeScript or similar
• Has knowledge about MySQL
Nice to have would be:
• A formal AI prompting education
• Programming SOLID principles
• YAML- based configuration
• Knowledge in PHP
This is what you'll get
Different benefits packages are tailored to fit each location, but here's a taste of what may be on offer:
• Annual leave
• Annual bonus
• Pension plan
• Health insurance
• Volunteering days
• Home office allowance
• Wellness or Gym allowance
DNA / Values
At Bally's Interactive, we are driven by a set of core values that we like to call our DNA. We strive to embody our DNA and keep them at the heart of everything we do!
We are Always Ready to embrace change, adapt, and do what it takes to delight our customers. We believe that You Make the Difference, which is what gives our players the best experience and keeps them coming back. We are All One Team, looking out for each other, respecting diversity while connecting through a common purpose. Our teams are Learning Every Day by showing constant curiosity and the drive to learn from successes, mistakes, new experiences, and the people around us. At Bally's we Love to Lead by thinking differently, seeking innovation, and always looking for ways to raise our game.
Equal Opportunities
At Bally's Interactive, we are committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment and working conditions.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are important to us, and we encourage a culture where everyone can be themselves at work.
We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success, this is our superpower.
We do not discriminate against employees or job applicants on the basis of race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, age, sex or sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, political opinion or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silverspin AB
(org.nr 556926-7650)
S:ta Helenagatan 8 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
Bally's Interactive Jobbnummer
8602336