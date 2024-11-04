Junior Designer to H&M Move
2024-11-04
Job Description
Do you want to embark on the mission to democratize activewear and to get the whole world to move?
H&M Move are here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports. We provide a wide range of activewear across several categories that are fashionable, functional, and incredible value for our customers.
At H&M Move we are brave. We dare to reimagine and try new things. We want all our team members to feel that they belong. We welcome new mindsets and cultures with the belief that different perspectives will make us successful. We have a true passion for our teams, brand and products. We are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us.
About the role
As a Junior Designer in this position you are responsible for assisting two Product Designers. Together with the rest of the team, you will be involved in designing and developing the collections sold worldwide in all the H&M markets and omni channels. You will contribute with updated fashion sports insights for our target customer with your fresh ideas, energy, creativity and fully global perspective. The products range from accessories, outerwear and more. The work tasks are, but not limited to, flat sketching, assist with fittings, producing and updating collection overviews and color charts, trend research etc. You work closely with the whole team, as well as with production and it is a great opportunity to develop from your current individual design level, whilst learning from our amazing global team!
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven, hands-on and self-motivated person with a curious mindset and a strong fashion trend awareness and genuine passion for sportswear. You are well-organized, love teamwork and have clear communication skills. You take initiative and thrive in a highly entrepreneurial and diverse environment
Qualifications
BA and/or MA degree in Fashion/Textile Design
1-2 years work experience as a JR Designer/Design Assistant fashion &/or sportswear
Passion for sports and fashion with strong trend knowledge of current and future trends
Used to translating creative fashion vision into commercial products with clear customer focus
Strong in design process, attention to detail, color, material, cut and silhouette
Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite
CLO 3D or other 3D software is meriting
Loves working with commercial fashion
A team player with great communication skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced and everchanging work environment
Very organized and structured
A strong self drive and can take own initiatives
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a 14 months temporary full time position starting in January based in Stockholm and reports to the Collection Manager. Do these qualifications apply to you? Please send your CV & digital portfolio, all in English by latest 13th Nov The assessment process will start immediately so please apply as soon as possible! If you are an employee at H&M Group already, please remember to have a dialogue with your closest manager upon applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
