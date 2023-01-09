Junior Cyber Security
2023-01-09
Why should you want this job?
Knightec's Cybersecurity team works together to meet our customers' current and future requirements and needs. They have expertise in making safe and secure products, including software development, personal data protection, and reliable systems.
We are currently building a team within cyber security both locally in Gothenburg and nationally. With a focus on cyber security in embedded systems, the team will work with everything from reviews, implementation, and testing. There is great seniority in the region, and you have the chance to be involved early when this area of expertise is now in a growth phase. This means that you can also help shape the area going forward. There are great needs in the automotive industry, but the plan is to also grow into other industries such as Life Science.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it is to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that is the way forward.
Skills needed
As the role is focused on product cyber security in embedded systems, it would be beneficial to have a strong foundation in software development, with a focus on security. Experience with programming languages commonly used in embedded systems, such as C, C++, and Python, is important. A willingness to learn more about embedded systems and a willingness to work in teams and take on a broader role that involves more than just development would also be valuable.
A M.Sc with a focus on software development, particularly with a focus on security, is preferred. It would be beneficial to have studied courses in security and but also to have an ongoing or completed thesis work related to security. Fluency in Swedish and English is also required.
n addition to these skills, it may be helpful to have experience with real-time operating systems, microcontroller programming, and hardware-software integration. Familiarity with industry standards and best practices for developing safe and secure software for embedded systems would also be valuable.
Application
You can apply in Swedish or English. Your application should include your CV, cover letter, current thesis work and a copy of your LADOK-transcript. Last day to send in you application is the 15th of February.
Assessment Day 2023
Knightec Assessment Day is a recruitment event where Knightec hires newly graduated engineers. The recruitment process is made up of tests, casework and presentations and culminates in a day-long event where you can learn about Knightec's work, culture, and values. This day long event is what we call Assessment Day. More information regarding the day, schedule and such will be sent to you in due time.
About Knightec
Knightec is a full-service strategic partner that makes great ideas come to life. We aim to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions by thinking in new ways and daring to explore the unproven, with passionate teams, trust, and long-term commitments as the foundation. From insights to impact, we partner with our clients to drive the transformation towards sustainable products and services. Ersättning
