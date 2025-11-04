Junior Cyber Security Solution Engineer
What you will do
As a Solution engineer, you'll be the technical expertise of our sales team which means you will translate complex security solutions into clear, actionable insights for potential and existing clients. In this role you will be working with both pre-sale and post-sale.
You'll design and build comprehensive Demos and POCs, showcasing the value of our solutions and their fit for the prospect's specific technical needs. You'll also be the point person for all technical questions, providing answers or seamlessly connecting prospects with the right team member. Working alongside sales representatives and account executives in your team, you'll be analyzing customer needs and usage to propose effective solutions enabling them to stay secure.
You'll ensure successful customer onboarding and product adoption, becoming a trusted advisor for our customers. Leveraging your technical knowledge, you'll proactively solve complex problems and identify areas for optimization. As a champion for our customers' needs you'll collaborate tightly with our product teams to help us build products that our customers love.
What we do at DetectifyWe're Detectify, and we're not your average cybersecurity company. We're a team of passionate engineers and hackers who are obsessed with building cutting-edge tech that actually makes a difference in making the internet a safer place to be. We're talking about real-life hackers who know their stuff. You'll learn from the best, and maybe even develop some elite skills yourself.Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We offer a DAST solution that streamlines asset discovery and vulnerability assessments for Product Security and AppSec teams. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
- You have a strong understanding of technical framework and are curious to take on a challenge in cyber security. Preferably you are hands on and do not shy away from spinning up a script to solve the customer's problems
- You know the fundamentals of web app development, APIs, and python scripting.
- You can explain technical concepts with ease through presentations, demos, and whiteboard sessions and have the ability to run a full POC and troubleshoot technical challenges.
- You can analyze data and statistics of your portfolio to understand where to focus your attention and craft solutions that seamlessly integrate Detectify into their security posture.
- You thrive on tackling complex challenges, finding creative solutions that empower businesses.
- Experience from the cybersecurity industry is valued but not necessary provided you have sufficient technical expertise and proven high ability to learn on the job
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working and would like to see you working from our office in central Stockholm several days per week. We currently do not offer relocation for this position.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
