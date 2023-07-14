Junior Corporate Legal Counsel
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Instabox and Budbee - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the customer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans to stop anytime soon. As we continue to expand our product offering to new merchants and geographic regions, our logistical network and operations are getting increasingly complex. That's why we're now looking for a new colleague to join our growing Legal department.
About the role
Instabee is currently seeking a Junior Corporate Legal Counsel with 1-2 years of work experience. You will have the opportunity to work on both commercial and legal challenges at a group level across European markets. This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of our commercial activities, negotiate and draft commercial contracts, develop new business models and collaborations, and provide high-quality legal and strategic advice and guidance on general corporate matters as we embark on a period of expansive growth.
Working in a cross-functional capacity, you will engage with various aspects of commercial law, including corporate law, contract law, consumer law, labor law, rental law, real property law, and more. As a key strategic partner to the entire business, you will encounter a diverse range of matters, varying in difficulty and nature. Depending on your interests and skills, you will have the opportunity to work in own projects and carve out a personalized role within the organization, independently or with support from the other Legal Counsels in the team.
Given that Instabee Legal is still in its early stages as part of the company's scale-up phase, this position offers a unique chance to contribute to the development of our legal function and grow alongside the company.
The role is based in Stockholm, and you will report directly to the General Counsel.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a candidate with a law degree from a Nordic university, coupled with 1-2 years of work experience, preferably from a reputable law firm. Experience as an in-house legal counsel in a company would also be valuable. The ideal candidate will have an interest in commercial and business law, and possess experience in working with commercial contracts.
As a person, you are positive, curious, and highly flexible, and you have excellent analytical skills and strong business judgment. Complex challenges excite you, and you are even more excited about solving them. In our world, everything (almost) is possible, and you share this mindset with us.
You are structured and able to work efficiently both independently and in teams. You work with high integrity and have the capacity of performing in an entrepreneurial fast-paced environment with high-quality commercial and legal expertise.
You're communicative and have a talent for networking. On a softer scale, you're caring and contribute to a friendly atmosphere among your colleagues.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written as well as verbal, is mandatory for this role.
