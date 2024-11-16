Junior Controller/ Junior Business Administrator
Junior Controller - Join Etarro Solution AB!
Are you a motivated and detail-oriented individual eager to kick-start your career in finance and business control? Etarro Solution AB, a fast-growing startup IT consulting firm based in Sweden, is seeking a Junior Controller to join our dynamic team. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking organization at the forefront of technology and innovation.
About the Role
As a Junior Controller, you will support the finance and business operations team in ensuring accurate financial reporting and effective business processes. You will work closely with various departments to monitor budgets, prepare financial statements, and contribute to data-driven decision-making.
Key Responsibilities
Assist in preparing financial reports, budgets, and forecasts.
Monitor and analyze financial performance and provide actionable insights.
Support month-end and year-end closing processes.
Ensure compliance with local tax laws and accounting standards.
Collaborate with team members to improve financial and operational processes.
Participate in special projects and support management in strategic planning.
What We're Looking For
A degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, or a related field.
Oning education in the above area is could also apply
Strong analytical skills with a keen eye for detail.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Familiarity with financial software (experience with tools like SAP or similar is a plus).
Proficiency in MS Excel and other Microsoft Office tools.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and evolving environment.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
What We Offer
A collaborative and inclusive workplace culture.
Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
A chance to make a real impact in a growing company.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid working model.
Application Process
Send your CV and a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this role to info@etarro.se
. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply today!
Deadline for Application: 27/11/2024
Location: Stockholm
Join us at Etarro Solution AB and be part of shaping the future of IT consulting!
