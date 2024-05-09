Join Us as an Automation Engineer in Malmö!
Looking for a dynamic role in the heart of automation innovation? Join a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in energy, infrastructure, and industry. With roots deeply entrenched in traditional automation and a commitment to sustainability, this company is at the forefront of resource-efficient systems. They are currently seeking skilled automation engineers to drive forward their diverse projects and contribute to a better future. If you're ready to be part of a team that values collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, this opportunity in Malmö could be your next career move.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is currently seeking automation engineers for their department in Malmö, focusing on fixed-price projects and assignments primarily within the system integration of DCS systems for pharmaceuticals, food, and process-related industries. Typical clients include companies in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, energy and water treatment, process industries, and infrastructure. They also serve clients in more traditional manufacturing industries. The business is growing rapidly and requires more automation engineers to achieve their goals. But it is also important to have fun along the way!
As automation engineer, you will plan, develop, implement, and maintain automation systems for the clients. The team work with various systems such as 800xA and SattLine. The team also participate in optimization, troubleshooting, and documentation of the systems. You will report to the Department Manager and have approximately 10 colleagues and 4 subcontractors associated with the department.
You are offered
• Dynamic and varied projects in the forefront of automation
• Opportunities for professional growth and development within a supportive team environment
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Planning, designing, and programming automation solutions for various projects, such as DCS, PLC, SCADA, HMI, etc
• Testing, troubleshooting, and commissioning automation solutions in collaboration with other functions and suppliers
• Documenting automation solutions according to applicable standards and guidelines
• Contributing knowledge to the sales organization by providing sales support - i.e., supporting the line organization in sales and quotation work within their respective application areas with technical solutions, estimates, etc
• Keeping up to date with new technologies and trends in automation and artificial intelligence
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in electrical engineering, automation engineering, or another relevant field
• Good programming, configuration, and integration skills for automation systems
• Experience in following various industry standards and regulations
• Very good command in spoken and written English
• Driver's license: B
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish
• Experience/knowledge: Within the pharmaceutical sector
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Service-minded
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
