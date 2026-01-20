Join us as a Local Site Security Officer
2026-01-20
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As a Local Site Security Officer, you will be the local point of contact for security matters in the daily operations at our site in Karlskoga. You will work closely with the Security Department and be responsible for ensuring that security requirements, including Security Protections measures, are met and complied with.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Primary contact person and support the operations in physical security and surveillance.
*
Own and ensure that access instructions are applicable.
*
Report errors, deficiencies, and deviations in physical security matters to operations/owners.
*
Participate in local projects regarding properties and external protection to monitor that security requirements, including Security Protection measures, are addressed during minor renovations and relocations.
*
Act as the primary contact for Saab's surveillance center regarding local surveillance matters, and when needed, contact the police and emergency services.
*
Conduct security training for new employees and consultants on locally applicable rules for access and handling of confidential material and/or information, including Security Protection protocols.
*
Participate in BA forums forums relevant for physical security and relevant local forums that address physical security, surveillance, and Security Protection matters.
*
Develop and maintain a local security instruction for the Site/Location, ensuring that Security Protection measures are included.
*
Ensure and be responsible for the ongoing compliance with Security Protection routines and instructions.
*
Represent the local Security Protection operations during regulatory contacts/visits.
*
Be able to conduct training to ensure that the local operations have good knowledge and understanding of how to implement security requirements and Security Protection work.
Your profile
Requirements:
*
Experience in security work and knowledge of physical security, surveillance, and Security Protection.
*
Good communication skills and the ability to work independently as well as in a team.
*
Ability to handle and report security-related issues and deviations, including those related to Security Protection.
*
Ability to conduct security training.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
