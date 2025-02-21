Join Our Team as a Managed File Transfer (MFT) Integration Developer!
Are you passionate about secure data exchanges and automation? Do you thrive in designing and optimizing file transfer solutions that power critical business operations? If so, we want you on our team!
Why Join Us?
Work with cutting-edge MFT technologies like IBM Sterling, MOVEit, Axway, and Jscape.
Be a key player in secure and compliant data transfers across cloud and enterprise environments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in a high-impact role with opportunities for innovation.
What You'll Do
Design & Develop MFT workflows, automation scripts, and integration solutions.
Ensure Security & Compliance with industry standards (PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR).
Integrate & Automate MFT solutions with APIs, cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), and enterprise systems (ERP, CRM).
Monitor & Troubleshoot file transfers, ensuring seamless and secure operations.
Collaborate & Optimize with business analysts, system admins, and developers to improve processes.
Document & Share Best Practices to drive efficiency and reliability.
What You Bring
Expertise in MFT platforms (IBM Sterling, MOVEit, Axway, Jscape, or similar).
Proficiency in scripting (PowerShell, Python, Bash).
Strong understanding of secure file transfer protocols (SFTP, FTPS, AS2, HTTPS).
Knowledge of encryption standards (PGP, SSH, TLS).
Experience with API integrations (REST, SOAP) & cloud storage (AWS S3, Azure Blob, Google Cloud Storage).
Problem-solving mindset with strong troubleshooting & debugging skills.
Ability to communicate effectively and collaborate across teams.
Bonus Points If You Have
Experience with DevOps tools (Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform).
Familiarity with databases (SQL, NoSQL) for handling file transfers.
Knowledge of ITIL processes for incident and change management.
Background in retail, banking, or regulated industries.
Ready to take on the challenge? Apply now and be part of a team that drives secure and seamless digital transformation!
