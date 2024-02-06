Join our Software Team within Automotive Infotainment!
2024-02-06
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
Now we are in the exciting process of creating an In-House Team within Infotainment and we are looking to fill several positions. You will be part of a team that develops the infotainment systems of the future!
As SW Developer/System Engineer/ SW Test Developer / Scrum Master within Infotainment you can work with our in-house team in Gothenburg or at a client to develop and maintain the functionality of Personalization, Vehicle Functions , Positioning & Maps, Core HMI , Camera, BT Telephony, Security, Base Tech , vehicle power modes, SW Download and Diagnostics/OTA.
You will join a team with valuable knowledge from all infotainment domains. The daily work includes Infotainment development with end to end responsibility including design, architecture, documentation, implementation and automated tested case. The team will use the latest tools and technologies available and collaborate with UX, partners and other stakeholders to define and deliver coherent end-to-end solutions.
Qualifications
We believe you have:
M.Sc in Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
At least 3 years of software development in Java and/or C++ in a Linux environment
Good English skill (written and spoken)You speak and write fluently in English
Good understanding in working according to Agile principles
One or several of the below:
Experience and good understanding of android stack development including knowledge within platform area
Experience in test driven development
Experience in developing automated unit or integration test in C++/Java and Python
Meritorious:
Experience from automotive environment
Additional Information
In this project you will be a part of our team in Gothenburg that works with developing the vehicles of the future. Our customers are both local and international.
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email. Application deadline is 5/3 2024. For more information regarding this role please contact;
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd- Section Managerdaniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
Jie Qiao- Teamleader jie.qiao@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
