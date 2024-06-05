Job Posting Title Master Data & Business Process Modeling Manage
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team were making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Master Data & Business Process Modeling Manager is part of the Procurement & IT team and report to the Director of Procurement & IT. It's located in Ängelholm and will be on-site, with the possibility to work from home one or two days per week as the work allows.If you thrive in a dynamic, developing and sometimes challenging role and want to work to build a world-class organization that focus on digitalization for a more efficient and effective every day - read on.
The Procurement & IT team contains of Manager for IT Operations, Manager for our Business Applications, Manager for the Procurement team, Senior IT Solution Architect and Senior Project Manager. Together we manage the frame for how to work with Business Processes, their supporting Business Applications and the architecture needed both on an application but also IT Infrastructure layer in which our master data flows. We nurture an open and supportive environment where we help each other to deliver what we have promised at the same time as we develop as individuals and teams.
At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Drive continuous improvement of two very important areas Master Data and Business Process flow in our new ERP Platform
Cooperate with and lead cross functional matrix teams within the areas of Master Data and Business Processes - Owners and developers in a global environment.
Manage stakeholder relationships with various business functions as Operations, Sales, R&D, Marketing and Facility - at 4 different sites.
Support the compliance to laws and regulations like - IT SOX, ISA315, FDA Software validation.
Lead and/or participate in assigned projects & deepening your leadership skills.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in finance, business, or IT
Proven management or leadership experience
Experience working with Master Data improvement work.
Experience of working with Business Process Modelling and Business Process development and relevant tools.
Practical knowledge and experience from working with validation of Software according to US FDA Quality System Regulation.
Knowledge about business law and regulations affecting financial process e.g. SOX.
Your communication skills in English are on a high level. Swedish is an advantage.
You are a team player!
Interviews and selection will happen continuously. Welcome in with your application!
