Jewelry Designer Womenswear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Jewelry Designer with a strong fashion sensibility and a commercial eye for Womenswear to join our Accessories assortment at H&M HQ.
You will be part of a fast-paced environment and work with youthful, elevated fashion products that welcome everyone! Our target customers are fashion-aspirer women who aspire to the latest in fashion, from current essentials to fashion must haves. You will be part of a fast moving, dynamic environment and adaptable to change.
As a Jewelry Designer, you will drive forward & identify the most important key products and able to translate them into the best most relevant assortment for our target customer. You have established strong design process skills with a strength in building collections and working with qualities aligned with this collection.
We are looking for a high energy Designer who likes to take ownership but also loves to collaborate and work in a team to craft beautiful everyday and elegant jewelry pieces for our customer.
Qualifications
What we need from you:
A minimum of a BA/MA or equivalent experience in Accessories
Minimum of 3 - 4 years' work experience as a Designer with a strength in overall collection building
Background from an aspirational global brand or retailer
Attention to detail and construction
A visionary mindset with true passion for women's fashion, current and future trends
A strong customer focus and commercial mindset for the H&M customer
Experience working with suppliers/factories in Asia and Europe
Strong skills in and used to working in Adobe Creative Suite programs
3D is meriting
Demonstrated communication skills and true collaborative team player
Independent and proactive approach
Able to set priorities with an organized & structured approach
Flexible mindset and adaptable to changes in a fast moving & growing industry
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in early Spring. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, send your CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) ASAP. Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Women's target customer. We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side and also your sense for commercial fashion.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Please apply as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on ongoing bases.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9651019