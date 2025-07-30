Javautvecklare
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a skilled Java Developer to join a project focused on authorization and access control. In this role, you'll be involved in all stages of the development lifecycle - from design and implementation to testing and deployment - ensuring robust and secure solutions in a dynamic environment.
You will be working across both a large monolithic application and a set of modern services. The assignment includes a mix of new development, maintenance, and third-line support, requiring both hands-on coding skills and a proactive mindset.
Your responsibilities will include:
Designing, developing, testing, and deploying features in both legacy and modern systems.
Taking full ownership of the code you write, including automated tests and production deployment.
Supporting stability and performance through maintenance and troubleshooting.
Actively contributing to discussions and improvements within an agile development team.
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least five years of hands-on experience in Java development.
Is used to working across the entire development chain, from coding to testing and deploying.
Writes and maintains automated tests as part of the development workflow.
Is proactive, communicative, and comfortable driving technical discussions in a team setting.
Has full professional proficiency in both Swedish and English.
Technical skills required:
Java 17 or 21
Oracle
Kafka
OpenShift (or similar container platforms)
Agile methodologies
Location: Stockholm (on-site 3 days per week)
Workload: 100%
Start: As soon as possible
End date: December 31, 2025
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9441255