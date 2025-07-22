Java Developer - Game Engine
2025-07-22
Hey Java Developer!
Do you thrive on building clean, high-performing code that can handle extensive use? Then keep on reading..
At Relax Gaming, we're offering you the chance to take on exciting challenges that will help you grow your career. Our Studio Server Team is looking for a talented Game Engine Developer (Java) to join the team.
You'll work with experienced developers to create world-class game engines that handle massive real-money transactions and RNG simulations in real-time. Our primary tech stack revolves around Java, but we are as well integrating new technologies in our environment.
In this role you will:
Bring games to life by implementing core game logic based on design specs and mathematical models.
Shape the player experience by collaborating closely with game designers - offering insightful feedback to refine and perfect casino game mechanics.
Navigate global standards - understand certification requirements across markets and implement logic accordingly, working hand-in-hand with mathematicians.
Code smarter, together - partner with fellow server developers and actively share knowledge to elevate the whole team.
Level up performance - enhance the quality, speed, and stability of our game server, internal tools, and shared libraries.
Raise the bar with thorough code reviews, ensuring our game engines are rock-solid, secure, and fully tested.
We think that you have:
Fluent in OOP - experienced with object-oriented languages such as Java, C#, or C++.
Design-savvy - solid grasp of software design principles and architectural best practices.
Sharp problem-solver - thrives on tackling complex challenges with clarity and precision.
Performance-minded - skilled in optimizing algorithms for speed, efficiency, and scalability.
Mathematically grounded - strong understanding of probabilistic math and its real-world application in games.
You'll have us extra excited if you share our passion for games and iGaming.
Life at Relax in Stockholm
Welcome to Relax Gaming Stockholm - where big talent meets even bigger hearts. Right in the center of the city, our newly renovated office in Gallerian offers more than just a great location and a sun-drenched terrace. It's home to some of the brightest minds in iGaming - a powerhouse mix of creative energy, deep experience, and next-level ambition. Here, senior experts collaborate seamlessly with high-performing juniors, creating an environment where learning, innovation, and quality go hand in hand. It's fast-paced, fun, and fiercely supportive - a team that knows how to deliver at the highest level without ever losing the playful spirit that defines Relax. Mastered by experience. Driven by play. Truly Relax.
About Relax Gaming
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man. Learn more about us here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823) Jobbnummer
9434117