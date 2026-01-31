IT Technician to a Start up!
Do you want to play a crucial role in a company that is currently rewriting the history books of global logistics? We are looking for a service-minded IT Technician who wants to work in a high-paced, innovative environment where sustainability meets autonomous technology.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be joining a rapidly growing "Unicorn" company based in central Stockholm. This is not a traditional transport company; it is a technology powerhouse that combines software, hardware, and electric power to decarbonize freight mobility. The company has already made headlines worldwide for its groundbreaking autonomous deployments on public roads in both Europe and the US.
The IT team is the backbone of this revolution. Your mission is to ensure a frictionless digital experience for the engineers, developers, and business teams who are building the future. You will work from the Stockholm headquarters, collaborating closely with colleagues in Gothenburg and North America.
You are offered
• Work in an environment where the impossible becomes possible every day.
• Be part of a diverse team with a presence internationally.
• Work with the latest hardware and cloud-native tools.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an IT Support Specialist, you are the face of IT for the Stockholm office. You will handle a mix of hands-on hardware tasks and complex software troubleshooting.
• Provide 1st and 2nd line support: Assist colleagues with issues related to laptops, mobile devices, and office AV systems via Slack, ticketing systems, or in person.
• Onboarding & Offboarding: Configure and deploy hardware (Mac/Windows/Linux) for new hires using modern MDM tools, ensuring they have a world-class start.
• System Administration: Manage user access and troubleshoot within a cloud-first environment (Google Workspace, Jira, Slack).
• Knowledge Management: Create and maintain documentation to help users help themselves.
• Problem Solving: Tackle unique technical challenges that arise in a fast-moving R&D environment.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience as an IT support/It technician
• Strong troubleshooting skills in at least two of the following operating systems: macOS, Windows, or Linux.
• Good knowledge of Google Workspace Suite (preferred) or MS365.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken (this is the corporate language).
• You enjoy working from the office in central Stockholm to ensure the best collaboration.
To fit into this team, you need to be more than just technically skilled; your mindset is key.
• Service-oriented
• Proactive
• Structured
• Adaptive
