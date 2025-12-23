IT System Engineer
Bufab International AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2025-12-23
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bufab International AB i Värnamo
We are looking for an IT System Engineer to BUFAB International.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and thrive in a real enterprise IT environment?
Do you want to work with cutting-edge technology, collaborate with experienced colleagues, and grow within a company that genuinely invests in your development?
If so, You might be the one we are looking for!
As an IT System Engineer...
• you will play a key role in managing, optimizing, and developing our Global IT landscape. You'll work hands-on with the latest technologies and advanced infrastructures that support thousands of users worldwide.
You will also help shape how we use AI across the business, building and improving AI agents, setting up orchestration, and making sure everything follows good governance to ensure safe, scalable, and useful solutions. In addition, you will work with our Power Platform tools, helping teams create smart solutions while keeping things secure, organized, and well-managed.
The position is a full time and permanent employment with location at HQ in Värnamo, Sweden. You will report to Marko Tukara, Global IT Operations Manager.
Main responsibilities and tasks
- Manage and maintain enterprise-level IT Systems and services
- Drive improvements, automation and modernization projects
- Ensure performance, security and reliability across global platforms
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams and international stakeholders
- Contribute to long-term strategy, architecture and roadmap planning
Skills & Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with a solid technical foundation and passion for modern IT.
You are well structured, curious and eager to learn and share knowledge with a global team of solutionists. Swedish and English written and spoken is a pre-requisite for the position.
- A strong sense of ownership and responsibility
- A collaborative mindset with a willingness to share knowledge
- Curiosity and a drive to learn new tools and technologies
- Ability to communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Required qualifications
- Experience with enterprise infrastructure (Windows Server, Active Directory, Azure, M365, etc.)
- Understanding of networking concepts (DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP, Firewalls, VPNs)
- Familiarity with monitoring, automation, and configuration tools
- Experience with cybersecurity principles and best practices
- Previous experience in an IT System Engineer, System Administrator, IT Consultant or similar role
- Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to analyze complex issues
Nice to have qualifications
- Experience with MS Power Platform
- Experience with DevOps Processes
- Experience with Scripting (PowerShell etc)
- Experience with MS CoPilot Agent building
- Experience with Azure AI Foundry
Growth & Development
Your development matters. At BUFAB Global IT, you'll find:
- Excellent opportunities to grow within both the role and the company
- Continuous access to training, certifications, and new tech
- Mentorship from senior colleagues eager to share knowledge
- A supportive environment that values curiosity, initiative, and professional ambition
Why BUFAB
- A global company with a modern, forward-thinking IT landscape
- A team of friendly, knowledgeable colleagues who love what they do
- A culture built on collaboration, fun, and continuous improvement
- The chance to truly influence and shape the systems you work with
Contact and application
If you're excited about working with the latest technology in a global environment - and you're looking for a place where you can grow, contribute, and have a great time doing it - then we'd love to hear from you!
For data privacy reasons, we do not accept applications via email. Please apply through our online recruitment platform.
We will follow the applications on an ongoing basis, latest day to apply is the January 18, 2026.
If you have any questions about the recruitment, please contact recruiting manager: Marko Tukara, Global IT Operations Manager, mailto:marko.tukara@bufab.com
.
About BUFAB
Today, the Bufab Group has around 1800 employees and 50+ wholly owned operational subsidiaries in +30 countries. Our employees are what makes our success. We offer freedom, responsibility, and development opportunities in an international environment and in a company characterized by entrepreneurs. At the same time, we maintain a lot of the company's family feeling that we have had since we were founded in 1977. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name "BUFAB". Read more about us at http://www.bufab.com. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/18". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bufab International AB
(org.nr 556194-4884) Arbetsplats
Bufab International Kontakt
Marko Tukara 0104784459 Jobbnummer
9662733