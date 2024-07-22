IT Support Team Lead
Do you want to be a valued part of our IT Support setup, servicing multiple locations across Europe and beyond? Are you looking for a position in which you can set direction and help shape our company? If so, then you could be the newest addition to our team as IT Support Team Lead - Nordics.
About the role:
As the IT Support Team Lead for the Nordics region, you will be responsible for leading a diverse team spread across multiple locations, ensuring efficient IT support services are delivered to both onshore and offshore operations. You will oversee a team consisting of 5 full-time equivalents (FTEs) located in Oslo, Gothenburg and Karlshamn. Your role will be pivotal in maintaining IT operations in offices, terminals, warehouses, and sea vessels, supporting both freight and passenger operations.
Responsibilities:
Team Leadership:
Lead and manage a team of 5 IT support professionals, providing guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure high levels of performance and productivity.
Foster a collaborative and inclusive team culture, promoting continuous learning and professional development opportunities within own team and across departments.
Coordinate with the IT Support Manager to implement strategic initiatives and drive operational excellence within the team.
Operational Management:
Oversee the day-to-day operations of IT support services in Norway and Sweden, ensuring timely resolution of technical issues and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs).
Collaborate with stakeholders across various departments to understand IT requirements and prioritize support activities accordingly.
Monitor and analyze support metrics and KPIs to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions as necessary.
Regional Support:
Take part in the team's work on tickets created by the end-users.
Travel within the Nordics region to provide on-site support as needed, including offices, terminals, warehouses, and sea vessels.
Act as the primary point of contact for IT support escalations, effectively addressing and resolving issues to minimize downtime and disruptions.
Work closely with vendors and external partners to procure and deploy IT hardware, software, and infrastructure solutions.
Administrative Tasks:
Manage administrative duties related to IT support operations, including but not limited to:
Handling invoices, expense reports, and procurement requests in accordance with company policies and procedures.
Coordinate with finance and procurement departments to ensure timely processing of invoices and accurate budget tracking.
Manage local supplier relationships and contracts.
Resource Management (including Holiday/availability scheduling):
Collaborate with the IT Support Manager and HR department to manage resource allocation and staffing requirements, ensuring optimal team efficiency and performance.
Provide input and recommendations for training and development programs to enhance the skills and capabilities of the IT support team.
Develop and maintain a holiday scheduling plan to ensure adequate coverage of IT support services throughout the year.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree (or similar) in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
Proven experience in a leadership or supervisory role within IT support or service desk operations.
Strong technical background with expertise in troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
ITIL & ITSM experience is a must.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment, with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service.
Willingness to travel within the Nordics region as required.
Proficiency in English and Swedish; knowledge of Norwegian is a plus.
The work requires that the applicant can work on-premise in Gothenburg.
Working at DFDS in Technology & Innovation
Join the movement and grow with us.
We promote a great workplace with a diverse and vibrant community, a healthy work/life balance and flexible work arrangements. We are located in Gothenburg Port Area. We are currently re-constructing our local offices, merging several locations into one.
Be a valued member of a diverse team at DFDS and help drive change together. While you are with us, we want you to develop and move yourself on. At DFDS, we believe that development happens first and foremost through activities in the workplace, and if needed we will also offer training courses that can directly support you in your role.
Are we a match? Then what are you waiting for? apply now!
If you think your personality, skills, experience, and ambition match this role, we'd love to hear from you. Send us your resume as soon as possible as we're keen to meet potential candidates on an ongoing basis.
Is there something you need to know, we haven't covered here, please do not hesitate to contact current IT Support Manager, Kenneth Schroeder, at kesch@dfds.com
